Bill advances to allow quicker release of police body camera videos

Quicker release of videos from police body cameras in high-profile cases may be allowed by a bill passed Monday by the Utah House — coming after long fights over footage from a shooting last year of a teen near the Rio Grande homeless shelter.

The House voted 71-0 to pass HB381, and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

It would allow direct appeals to district court if police or prosecutors deny an open-records request for such footage by asserting it is protected "solely on the grounds of a pending criminal action."

Its sponsor, Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, said a judge could then quickly weigh whether public interest in the release of footage — possibly to calm claims of police brutality — outweighs protecting it for criminal action.