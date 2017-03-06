Need a neck massage? Ask your barber

Barbers legally soon may be able to give a short massage with their haircuts.

The House passed SB172 on a 72-1 vote, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto. The Senate previously passed it 28-1.

Bill sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said it is customary for "old-school barbers" to massage their clients after a cut, either by hand or with a mechanical massager.

But he had been contacted by licensed massage therapists, he said, who objected to the practice, which is not explicitly permitted under a current barber's license.

The bill would allow a barber to offer "a gentle massage of the head, back of the neck and shoulders."