Gun law tweaks allow young adults to get a concealed carry permit

Firearms » Lawmakers took aim at several targets, but several attempts ricocheted and missed the mark.

Several shootouts over gun bills ricocheted through the Legislature this year.

A bill to allow young adults, ages 18 and older, to get concealed-carry permits gained final approval Thursday. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, said HB198 is intended to protect women, particularly college students, from sexual assault.

"Research shows that violent crimes, including rape, are reduced when more law-abiding citizens carry concealed handguns," she said earlier.

Opponents said that doesn't pan out in Utah, where there is a high rate of sexual assault and gun ownership is prolific.

Another piece of legislation that hit the mark was HB206. It would restrict people convicted of domestic violence or who had a protective order against them from owning a firearm. The bill's sponsor, House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said adding the measure to state code would allow for more resources devoted to local enforcement.