Driver who was ‘high’ during crash that killed Utah restaurateur sentenced to prison

On Monday, Judge Mark Kouris sentenced Levert to prison for up to five years, adding that the man was to be placed in a mental health program with a plan for aftercare. Court documents say Levert has been diagnosed with "schizo-affective disorder — bipolar type."

On April 19 at about 12:25 p.m., Meyer was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on 2100 South near 600 West, when an eastbound car driven by Levert turned left in front of him, according to charging documents.

Meyer, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He died two days later at a hospital.

After the crash, witnesses saw Levert get out of the car and try to hide a baggie of marijuana and an apple used to smoke marijuana in some bushes. Levert — who showed signs of impairment — later told police he had been smoking marijuana with a friend and was "high," charges state.

Levert also told police that he "got lost on the freeway and panicked and hit the motorcycle," according to charges.

On Monday, Levert read a letter apologizing to Meyer's family, according to prosecutors.

Meyer's daughter, Cara Meyer, told the court she didn't want anything like this to happen to any other family.

Siegfried Meyer sold Siegfried's Deli, 20 W. 200 South, to a long-time employee, Daiva Stankyavichyus, about 11 years ago, according to an employee. But Meyer remained in charge of the sausage and meats for Siegfried's, and he also catered for Snowbird's annual Oktoberfest and other events.

shunt@sltrib.com