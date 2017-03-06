Liquor store secret shopper plan — pushed by rep who's never been in liquor store — fails in Senate

For the second year, a secret shopper program to evaluate customer service at Utah's state-owned liquor stores has failed to make the grade in the Utah Legislature.
HB97 would have required the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) to create an Operations Investigation Program, which would monitor customer service, store cleanliness, product availability and compliance with laws controlling the sale of alcoholic beverages. The bill failed 4-2 in the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Monday.
Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, the bill's sponsor, drafted a similar proposal in 2016 that also failed. After receiving emails and reading news reports about liquor stores running out of stock, he decided to resurrect the bill this year. "This is an area I've worked in for many years," Eliason said. "And any retailer of any magnitude has a secret shopper program."