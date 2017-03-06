Florida author identified as man who fell to death in Zion National Park

The hiker who died from a fall Friday in Zion National Park was identified Monday as Tate Ryan Volino, 45, of Florida.

Volino lived in Osprey, Fla, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He had a wife and two sons, ages 13 and 15.

Hikers came upon Volino's body in Refrigerator Canyon, along the West Rim Trail on the way to Angels Landing, about 8:20 a.m. Friday and called 911, park officials reported.

Volino was an author who published novels about golf, according to his website.

