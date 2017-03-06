Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Florida author identified as man who fell to death in Zion National Park

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

The hiker who died from a fall Friday in Zion National Park was identified Monday as Tate Ryan Volino, 45, of Florida.

Volino lived in Osprey, Fla, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He had a wife and two sons, ages 13 and 15.

Hikers came upon Volino's body in Refrigerator Canyon, along the West Rim Trail on the way to Angels Landing, about 8:20 a.m. Friday and called 911, park officials reported.

Volino was an author who published novels about golf, according to his website.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Tiwtter: @natecarlisle

<
/a>

 
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()