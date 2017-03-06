Chaffetz: ‘I have not seen anything’ to support Trump’s wiretap allegations

Trump tweeted four times early Saturday morning accusing Obama of tapping his skyscraper campaign headquarters "during the very sacred election process." The president continued to say "this is Nixon/Watergate."

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found," he said in one of the messages posted on social media. "This is McCarthyism!"

Trump offered no evidence to support the allegations. And in response to a question Monday during an off-camera press gaggle, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president would like Congress to look into the issue.

"Neither the White House nor the president will comment further until such oversight is continued," Spicer said.

FBI Director James Comey has disavowed the assertion and asked the Justice Department to refute the claims. Obama has also said there is no truth behind Trump's statements.

Also, James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, told CNN that the intelligence agencies he oversaw did not wiretap Trump last year, nor did the FBI obtain a court order to do so.

Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, seemed open to a congressional investigation of the wiretap claims, noting that if the president's tweets are accurate, "the paper trail should be there" to prove it. An inquiry, he said, would be led by the House Intelligence Committee.

"I got to believe, I think [Trump] might have something there, but if not, we're going to find out," Chaffetz said in the interview, later adding: "It's going to take us some time to unravel this."

ctanner@sltrib.com

Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner