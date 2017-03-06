Tax hikes, reforms moving ahead on food, gasoline, phones, driver license fees

Meanwhile, lawmakers dropped an income tax reform proposal that could have decreased taxes on the poor, but increased them on the rich. Lawmakers say they ran out of time to work out problems in that plan, but will look at it during the year.

And they killed a proposal to improve collection of sales tax for online purchases (which is already technically owed, but often not paid). It was defeated after legislative attorneys warned the bill might be unconstitutional.

Following is a look at some of the tax proposals that are still moving:

—

Food tax • The late-developing food tax proposal was finally being written into a bill that was expected to be released late Monday. A hearing for it was scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before an unusual joint meeting of House and Senate revenue and taxation committees.

It is expected to lower the state portion of the overall sales tax from 4.7 percent to about 4.4 percent, said House Minority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville. (With local options, sales tax in Utah is now as high as 8.45 percent in Park City, but hovers between 6 and 7 percent overall in most places.)

The state tax on unprepared food would rise from 1.75 percent to the same new 4.4 percent rate planned for other purchases.

"I don't think most people will notice any difference in what they are paying on an annual basis," Wilson said. He said sales tax revenue overall may go up slightly, but will be offset by similar income tax reductions and changes designed to help the poor.

Sales tax on food tax generally hurts the poor more than the rich because the poor spend a much greater percentage of their income on food and other basics

So Republicans are proposing a refundable "grocery sales tax credit" on income taxes for the poor, which could give them a check even if they owe no state income tax. Idaho offers that. (The Idaho Legislature currently is debating a proposal to eliminate its food tax.)

Utah lawmakers are also pushing a refundable earned income tax credit, which usually has been described as an incentive to help avoid welfare assistance by encouraging work.

"It's a pretty elegant solution," Wilson said. "Low-income folks are probably the winners," and should see overall taxes that are "a tiny bit lower."

Democrats, meanwhile, were blasting the late emergence of the food tax proposal.

"How can legislators, much less the public, be expected to meaningfully evaluate this proposal and give feedback? This is an atrocious process," said House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.

"When considering an issue that cuts so deeply to the heart of people's lives, we should be more careful in our deliberations. What we are doing isn't right," he said.