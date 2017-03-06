Food-tax hike is dead in Utah’s Legislature

"I trust them to do the right thing when they have all the input and they're doing the right thing," said Pamela Atkinson, an advocate for low-income and homeless Utahns. "We do need to find more money, but we need a process to allow the people who are being affected to have their input and the legislators are willing to listen. That's what makes our state so great."

Republican leaders, Senate President Wayne Neiderhauser chief among them, had sought to restore the full sales tax on food — up from the current 1.75 percent — and lower the rate on other, non-food purchases — which is now at 4.7 percent. Under the proposal, the new sales tax rate would be set at about 4.4 percent and it would mean almost no change to the state's overall tax revenue.

But getting the numbers to add up had proven difficult and the bill had been delayed for weeks as Republican leaders in the House and Senate tried to iron out the wrinkles.

It appears now they are giving up, planning to study the issue during the spring and summer and revisit it later.

Evelyn Everton, president of the Americans For Prosperity Utah, which generally opposes tax increases, said she was glad to hear the bill wouldn't be considered this session.

"We have never really weighed in on the policies being discussed, but we've always said it shouldn't be done the last three days of the session," she said. "We have a process for a reason."

There are, however, other increases proposed for the state gasoline tax, the state's markup on alcoholic drinks, phone service, and driver license renewal fees.

A proposal to raise the income tax on the rich, while decreasing the tax on the poor, also is being abandoned this session. Lawmakers say they ran out of time to work out problems in that plan, but will look at it during the year.

And they killed a proposal to improve collection of sales tax for online purchases (which is already technically owed, but often not paid). It was defeated after legislative attorneys warned the bill might be unconstitutional.

Following is a look at some of the tax proposals that are still moving:

—

Gasoline tax • Newly released projections by legislative analysts say a bill designed to start automatic gas tax hikes sooner and allow them to rise faster would increase taxes about 0.6 cents per gallon next Jan. 1, and 1.2 cents a gallon the next year.

The current state gasoline tax is 29.4 cents a gallon.

The proposed increase through SB276 could cost a typical motorist — who drives about 12,000 miles a years in a vehicle that gets 20 miles to the gallon — about $3.60 next year, and $7.20 in 2019, analysts say.