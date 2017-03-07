Shurtleff slaps agents with misconduct complaint

Scandal aftermath » Former attorney general says federal, state investigators lied “time and time again” to get search warrants.

Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff has filed a federal misconduct complaint against state and federal agents who drove the public-corruption investigation that resulted in criminal charges against him in 2014.

The complaint against FBI agents Michelle Pickens and Jon Isakson, along with Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigator Scott Nesbitt, was filed Nov. 7, 2016, with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility.

The complaint's existence is noted in a Dec. 1, 2016, cover letter sent by Shurtleff's attorney, Richard Van Wagoner, to the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General.

Pickens headed the Utah FBI's public-corruption unit, which handled the investigation of Shurtleff and his handpicked successor, John Swallow. Isakson was the FBI's lead case agent; Nesbitt was the top state investigator and was cross-deputized as a U.S. marshal.

The letter, which was obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, references two enclosures: a copy of the misconduct complaint and a transcript of an interview Shurtleff appears to have given in November with DPS internal-affairs officers. The Tribune does not have copies of the two enclosures.

Shurtleff complaint cover letter by The Salt Lake Tribune on Scribd

On Monday, Van Wagoner confirmed the authenticity of the cover letter but said he is barred from talking about the complaint.

Utah's FBI office declined to comment, and the DPS did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

John Lavinsky, a lawyer for the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General, was also unable to comment, citing an agency policy to "not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."

Shurtleff was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including accepting prohibited gifts, obstructing justice, misconduct and bribery stemming from allegations of a pay-to-play climate inside the Utah attorney general's office.

The case was dismissed in July 2016 partly because Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said he could not obtain critical evidence from federal agencies.

The content of Shurtleff's federal misconduct complaint remains unclear, but the former three-term attorney general has publicly complained that investigators twisted facts and witness statements in violation of his constitutional rights.

"Agent Nesbitt along with FBI Agent Isakson perjured themselves in search warrant affidavits time and time again," Shurtleff said last month. "We have the videotaped interviews and the transcripts."

Shurtleff's comments came during the recent 3rd District Court trial of Swallow, who was investigated by the same state and federal agents. A jury acquitted Swallow on Thursday of nine felony and misdemeanor counts.

The defense motion last year to dismiss Shurtleff's case focused on allegations of misconduct by investigators and argued that the case had been built on the use of "false statements and material omissions" of fact.