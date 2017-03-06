Salt Lake City police identify woman struck, killed by freight train

Salt Lake City police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train on Sunday afternoon.

Genevieve Blackwater, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, following the 4:12 p.m. accident underneath the North Temple overpass at 500 West, police said Monday.

Police said it appeared that the woman, believed to be a transient from Arizona, was attempting to get clear of the tracks as the train was approaching, but did not make it all the way across before the train struck and killed her.

Police indicated Blackwater's death was an accident, though she was in an area that is off limits to pedestrians.