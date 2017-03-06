Trump’s new travel ban targets six nations, drops exemption for non-Muslims

With provisions rolling out over the next two weeks and full implementation scheduled for March 16, the order seeks to block entry of nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. An additional refugee moratorium on all countries will extend for 120 days — lifting the previous indefinite ban set specifically for Syria.

Hatch on board • Sen. Orrin Hatch applauded the revisions Monday, saying "the current situation in the Middle East presents a number of tough choices for the new administration." The Republican senator supported the original order, too, though he encouraged Trump at the time to tailor the policy as "narrowly as possible."

"With today's updated order, the president has made significant progress toward that goal," Hatch said in a prepared statement. "I applaud him for his leadership and urge him to continue the difficult work of crafting policies that keep us safe while living up to our best values."

The new edict comes 38 days after Trump's first and somewhat harried executive order on Jan. 27 and 25 days after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the ban on Feb. 9. A lower court had ruled that the order unconstitutionally barred entry into the country based on religion.

"As we've always maintained, the executive order was fully lawful in the first place," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during an off-camera press gaggle Monday, "and we would've won the related legal cases on the merits. But rather than leave America's security in limbo while the litigation dragged on — some estimates having that go up to potentially a year — the president acted to protect the national security by issuing a new executive order that addresses the court's concerns, some of which merely involve clarifying the intent of the original executive order."

The edict has been billed as an anti-terrorism measure aimed at increasing screening and vetting for those coming into the country. That process can already take between 18 and 36 months, but would include more interviews, questioning and verification.

The order suggests that "some of those who have entered the United States" as immigrants have carried out attacks on American soil and 300 refugees across the nation are currently "the subjects of counterterrorism investigations" by the FBI. However, none of the deadly jihadist attacks in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001, were committed by anyone with connections to the six banned countries, according to the New America Foundation.

Iraq was taken off the list in the new version, Spicer said, because the country "took steps to increase their cooperation" with the United States. Even still, the country also had no ties to fatal terrorist activities in America.

Low-key release • During the first release, Trump ostentatiously rolled out the order and promised it would keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country. "We don't want them here," he said at the time.

In unveiling the new order Monday, Trump was much quieter, posting on Facebook a photo of him signing the paper in the Oval Office. It's unclear why the president was more low-key in making the announcement the second time around.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, says it should be a "top priority" of the federal government to safeguard its citizens from foreign threats. His stance, Stewart notes, is informed by his travel to war-torn countries as part of the House Intelligence Committee.

"It became clear to me 18 months ago that terrorist organizations may try to use the refugee program to infiltrate the United States," he said in a prepared statement. "Until we can improve the vetting process, this narrow, temporary pause is needed to protect our national security."

After a rocky and rushed attempt with the first order, Rep. Jason Chaffetz is also on board with the version issued Monday. Though there was initial confusion over whether Trump's last draft applied to green card holders and other legal residents — what became the central argument in overturning the order in court — the newest edict applies only to new visa issuance, he said, "which is a good move."