Trump’s new travel ban gets thumbs up from Orrin Hatch, Jason Chaffetz

With provisions rolling out over the next two weeks and full implementation scheduled for March 16, the order seeks to block the entry of nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. An additional refugee moratorium on all countries will extend for 120 days — lifting the previous indefinite ban set specifically for Syria.

Sen. Orrin Hatch applauded the revisions Monday, saying "the current situation in the Middle East presents a number of tough choices for the new administration." The Republican senator supported the original order, too, though he encouraged Trump at the time to tailor the policy as "narrowly as possible."

"With today's updated order, the president has made significant progress toward that goal," Hatch said in a statement. "I applaud him for his leadership and urge him to continue the difficult work of crafting policies that keep us safe while living up to our best values."

After a rocky and rushed attempt with the first order, Rep. Jason Chaffetz is also on board with the version issued Monday. Though there was initial confusion over whether Trump's last draft applied to green card holders and other legal residents — what became the central argument in holding up the order in court — the newest edict clears that up. It applies only to people seeking a new visa, he said, "which is a good move."

"It needed to be tighter top to bottom and it looks like they've done that with this one," said Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in an interview.

