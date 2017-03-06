Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

UHP trooper, SUV driver critically injured in crash on I-15 in Utah County

By connect
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was in critical condition Monday, but expected to recover, after being hit during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Utah County.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said the trooper had pulled over a vehicle on the inside the emergency lane of southbound I-15 in Lindon at 10:51 a.m., when an SUV crashed into both the stopped vehicle and the trooper's cruiser.

Royce said it was not immediately known if the trooper was inside his cruiser at the time of the collision, or if he had exited his unit after the crash. He was found lying on the asphalt when other troopers arrived.

Both the trooper and the male driver of the SUV were transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo in critical condition. Both were stabilized by doctors, who later reported their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Left lanes of southbound I-15, closed due to the crash, were expected to reopen by 2 p.m., Royce said.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident on behalf of UHP.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()