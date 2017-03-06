UHP trooper, SUV driver critically injured in crash on I-15 in Utah County

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was in critical condition Monday, but expected to recover, after being hit during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Utah County.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said the trooper had pulled over a vehicle on the inside the emergency lane of southbound I-15 in Lindon at 10:51 a.m., when an SUV crashed into both the stopped vehicle and the trooper's cruiser.

Royce said it was not immediately known if the trooper was inside his cruiser at the time of the collision, or if he had exited his unit after the crash. He was found lying on the asphalt when other troopers arrived.