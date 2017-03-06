Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Two Moab teens killed in weekend San Juan County crash identified

By connect
First Published      Updated 48 minutes ago

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office has identified two Moab teens killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash this weekend.

Sheriff Rick Eldredge said that 17-year-old Connor Denny and Taylor Bryant, 14, were ejected from a Subaru Impreza that went out of control and crashed about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the Lasal Loop Road, just north of Ken's Lake in northern San Juan County.

The two were dead at the scene, while a third ejected occupant of the car, identified as 17-year-old Daniel McCray, also of Moab, remained in critical condition at a hospital Monday.

Two others in the car, 17-year-old Gage Moore and Tierney Demille, both of Moab, were not ejected but also were in critical condition, Eldredge said.

Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, but it remained under investigation, the sheriff said.

Some of the teens reportedly had attended a prom at Grand County High School Saturday night.

In a statement on Facebook, Grand County School District confirmed that four of the five were students at the high school, while a fifth attended Grand County Middle School.

Counselors were on both campuses Monday "to help students grapple with this tragedy," the district confirmed, adding that, "It is important that we come together as a community and lean on each other for support."

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()