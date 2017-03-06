Two Moab teens killed in weekend San Juan County crash identified

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office has identified two Moab teens killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash this weekend.

Sheriff Rick Eldredge said that 17-year-old Connor Denny and Taylor Bryant, 14, were ejected from a Subaru Impreza that went out of control and crashed about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the Lasal Loop Road, just north of Ken's Lake in northern San Juan County.

The two were dead at the scene, while a third ejected occupant of the car, identified as 17-year-old Daniel McCray, also of Moab, remained in critical condition at a hospital Monday.

Two others in the car, 17-year-old Gage Moore and Tierney Demille, both of Moab, were not ejected but also were in critical condition, Eldredge said.