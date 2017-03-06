Young Utahns need to know about consent and sexual violence in a real-world way, panel says

Educating young people — even before college — as a means to prevent sexual violence was a topic discussed by the four panelists Monday — but they said what that education looks like is important.

Instead of asking youth if they know what consent is, educators and advocates should be asking them how they get consent and how they learned to get it, said Stephany Murguia, the Rape Recovery Center's outreach and access coordinator.

"If you think about it, we're all socialized to not get consent; we get it in shady ways because we're too shy or we're at the club," Murguia said.

Additionally, comprehensive sex education should be part of that conversation, panelists said, as should a discussion about how to read nonverbal cues indicating someone does not want to have sex.

"We need to be teaching [youth] about consent and then expanding that to teaching the whole culture about how to respond to sexual assault," said Julie Valentine, a Brigham Young University College of Nursing assistant professor.

But panelists Monday highlighted a number of barriers to transforming the way sexual violence is addressed and how systems respond.

For example, Jackson noted that many women have a negative experience reporting to police — especially if they are women of color — and pushing someone to report the assault isn't always the best approach.

"People push people into reporting crimes because we think we'll know more about something existing but that won't happen; we know it's rampant," Jackson said, adding that there needs to be better way to meet different communities' needs.

One of the biggest barriers, however, is that so many people don't understand what the aftermath of rape feels like, said Rachel Alicia Griffin, a U. Department of Communication assistant professor.

Society already has scripted, compassionate responses for the death of a parent, she said, or someone's car being stolen. But there isn't one for rape, she added.

"One of our greatest barriers is the lack of everyday understanding about ... what [rape] does to you and what it does to how you move through the world," Griffin. "If people would take a moment and learn what rape feels like, then I doubt they'd be able to look at survivors in the same dismissive way."

