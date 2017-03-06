Homeless funding bill empowers state to override city in picking Salt Lake County shelter site

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said to the State Homeless Coordinating Committee on Monday morning that the bill "may be the single most important action the Legislature takes this year."

The committee stamped HB441 with a unanimous favorable recommendation and sent it to the House floor, where Gibson said it would be heard Monday afternoon. The effort has been shepherded by not only Gibson but also House Speaker Greg Hughes.

Under the bill, cities wouldn't be able to stop a homeless shelter from being built within their borders if the shelter is approved by the state's Homeless Coordinating Committee, which will make a final determination on a third shelter site later this month based on the county's recommendations.

That provision simplifies a sped-up selection process for Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

McAdams said after the committee hearing that the county will work with involved cities to ensure they have a voice during site selection and, should they receive a shelter, input in its design.

"I hope that cities will recognize that we want to work constructively with them to find the best location that works," he said.

Gibson, likewise, said the "intent" of the bill is to engage a selected city's mayor and council and to hew to its ordinances.

McAdams said the county is currently trying to identify about five sites to present to the public — a departure from the precedent set by Salt Lake City as it chose four sites behind closed doors under a state law that protects real estate transactions.

He promised "robust yet abbreviated" public engagement that will include two open houses at the Capitol, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, and Saturday, March 18.

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, wondered what compelled stakeholders to set a March 30 deadline for the county's recommendation.

"Is there some magic about March 30?" she said.

Gibson acknowledged after the hearing that the date is "arbitrary," but pointed to the Legislature's 2016 appropriation and the nine months it took Salt Lake City to announce its four sites — one of which, at 653 E. Simpson Ave., was dogged by criticisms that dominated the narrative.

"If we're going to move the dial, then let's pick some sites and move on," Gibson said.

The two shelters still slated to open Salt Lake City will be at 131 E. 700 South and 275 W. High Ave. Dropped were 653 E. Simpson and 648 W. 100 South.

Gibson repeated Monday what Biskupski said during last month's press conference: that one Salt Lake City shelter would house single women and another would house a gender-segregated population, leaving the yet-to-be-chosen Salt Lake County shelter to host single homeless men.