Florida man returned to Utah to face charges in 1977 murder of 16-year-old girl

By connect
First Published      Updated 50 minutes ago
A 59-year-old Florida man has been extradited to Utah for raping and murdering a 16-year-old Salt Lake City girl in 1977.

Patrick Michael McCabe, of Bell, Fla., was charged Friday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court with murder in the first degree — a capital offense punishable by death — for the slaying of Sharon Schollmeyer.

McCabe is also charged with first-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

McCabe — who was recently linked to the 40-year-old crime by DNA — was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Sunday. No court dates had been set as of Monday morning. Bail has been set at $2 million, cash-only.

Schollmeyer's body was found Dec. 5, 1977, by her mother, after she was let into the apartment by McCabe, the then-20-year-old building manager at 125 E. 1st Ave., charges state.

The victim — an emancipated teen who lived alone at the apartment — was found naked in a bathtub filled with 6 inches of water. She was blindfolded with a scarf and gagged with a halter top, charges state.

The halter top yielded DNA which was recently matched to McCabe, charges state.

Last week during an interview with Salt Lake City police, McCabe admitted that he used a key to enter the girl's apartment, where he woke her and used a butcher knife to gain her compliance while tying her up and raping her, charges state.

He told police that he then took her to the bathtub, where he strangled her and held her head under water, charges state.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

