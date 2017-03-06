Florida man returned to Utah to face charges in 1977 murder of 16-year-old girl

A 59-year-old Florida man has been extradited to Utah for raping and murdering a 16-year-old Salt Lake City girl in 1977.

Patrick Michael McCabe, of Bell, Fla., was charged Friday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court with murder in the first degree — a capital offense punishable by death — for the slaying of Sharon Schollmeyer.

McCabe is also charged with first-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

McCabe — who was recently linked to the 40-year-old crime by DNA — was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Sunday. No court dates had been set as of Monday morning. Bail has been set at $2 million, cash-only.