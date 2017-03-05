Teens dead after rollover crash

Two teenagers died in a rollover crash in northern San Juan County Sunday morning.

Five teens were in the car after junior prom when it went crashed off La Sal Loop Road, the San Juan County Sheriff's office stated. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times and ejected three of the occupants, said the statement.

The two teens were declared dead at the scene. The condition of the other three has not been released. All of the youths are believed to be from Moab.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe speed and alcohol to be contributing factors.