Man dead after motorcycle wreck near Castle Valley

A man died after his motorcycle left the road Saturday afternoon in southeast Utah.

A 56-year-old man had been driving a motorcycle east on State Road 128, when the motorcycle left the road near Castle Valley, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jalaine Hawkes. Officers haven't been able to ascertain why the motorcycle left the road.

Witnesses spoke to the driver after the wreck, said Hawkes, but he collapsed and was unresponsive when medical help arrived.

He was declared dead an hour later, at 4:30 p.m., at the scene. The man had been wearing a helmet.

"The medical examiner said there was no obvious signs of what could have potentially caused his death," said Hawkes, but medical history may have played a part.

