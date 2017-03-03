Senate panel clings to school grading despite push to end practice

"School grading has become the labeling or the public shaming of some of our hard-working schools and educators who must work with impoverished populations," Poulson said.

During the Senate committee presentation, Poulson substituted her bill to merge HB241 with SB220, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Anne Millner, R-Ogden.

She praised Millner for her work adjusting the metrics that go into school accountability, but added that without a compromise on letter grading, the opposition by House members — who voted 54-18 for Poulson's bill — could create an impasse this year.

"It seems to be the intent of the House," Poulson said.

Millner did not contribute to the debate, but Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, the architect of Utah's school grading law, spoke in favor of letter grading and moved to table Poulson's bill.

"My encouragement is we get behind Senator Millner's bill and move it forward," Niederhauser said.

That motion came after public testimony in which no one spoke in favor of school grading, while teachers, principals, district superintendents and representatives from various educator and parent groups urged the committee to support Poulson's bill.

LeAnn Wood, education commissioner for the Utah Parent Teacher Association, said that parents have "lost faith" in the grading system.

She described her own children, one a "math whiz" and the other a student who will never reach grade level in math, and said she hates that the schools they attend are being graded based on their test scores.

"There is so much more that makes those schools important," Wood said.

Timpanogos High School principal Joe Jensen said that standardized testing has a place in schools, but scores should not be used as a primary driver of school or student improvement.

"I think the key is to recognize that a one-letter grade carries with it a stereotype that is not accurate, far too often," Jensen said.

And Chelsie Acosta, a teacher at Glendale Middle School, described school grading as a form of segregation.

"It's very difficult to recruit new educators to our Title 1 schools when we're slapped with a grade," she said.