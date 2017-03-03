HIV-positive sexual disclosure bill heads to Senate

The House voted 55-15 to approve a bill that would make it a class A misdemeanor for an HIV-positive individual to fail to disclose their status to a sexual partner.

Rep. Justin Fawson, R-North Ogden, sponsor of HB369, said the bill enhances the penalty for a sexual crime committed by a HIV-positive individual and creates a new crime for someone engaging in consensual sex without disclosing the infection. He said such activity is "reckless endangerment."

— Jessica Banuelos