Capital murder charge filed against Florida man in 1977 Salt Lake City homicide

A 59-year-old Florida man was charged Friday by Utah authorities with murder in the first degree — a capital offense punishable by death — for allegedly raping and murdering a 16-year-old Salt Lake City girl in 1977.

Patrick Michael McCabe, of Bell, Fla., also was charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault in the slaying of Sharon Schollmeyer.

McCabe — who was linked to the crime by DNA — has been arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Utah.

Schollmeyer's body was found Dec. 5, 1977, by her mother, after being let into the apartment by McCabe, the then-20-year-old building manager at 125 E. 1st Ave., charges state.