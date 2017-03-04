Religious leaders laud Utah for its work with refugees

Aden Batar, Immigration and Refugee Resettlement Director at CCS said the organization tries to help refugees reach self-sufficiency in six months. He is a refugee from Somalia, and says religious communities have a responsibility to take care of refugees.

Batar, an immigrant from Somalia, encouraged the community to not only advocate on behalf of refugees — who often don't know the political system well enough to advocate for themselves — but also educate those who are resistant to having refugees resettled in their communities, and correct misinformation about the refugee crisis.

The State Department had invited Rick Foster, director of LDS Humanitarian Services for North America, to speak on behalf of religious organizations engaged in supporting refugee work.

"The eyes of the nation are on this neighborhood," said Foster, who said Utah is nationally recognized for resettling refugees. He specifically praised the South Salt Lake community for its engagement.

"When the business owners step forward and they're willing to assist both immigrants and refugees, provide jobs for them and be patient in that endeavor, a whole community is lifted," Foster said. "These people add to the fabric of our community."

Imam Mohammed S. Mehtar of the Khadeeja Mosque in West Valley City spoke of the importance of helping refugees adjust to the culture of their new homes while staying grounded to their roots.

Refugee children play a dual role, said Mehtar. At home, kids live traditionally, but at school, they change their clothes in an effort to fit in.

Part of his effort is to help people with the discord of transition.

"How can we help these people make a positive, good transition without sacrificing either value?" asked Mehtar.

People tend to trivialize and simplify their identities into particular groups, he said. For example, 1.6 billion people in the world identify as Muslim, and according to Mehtar, there are 119 nationalities in the Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake. He said people are surprised to see the level of diversity in Islam.

"This is what I understand America is all about," said Mehtar, "Where you can be an Iraqi, but you can also be a full-fledged, good American citizen."

