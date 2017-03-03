Senate combines property tax freeze, school funding equalization proposals

Senators played matchmaker on Friday, joining a bill to raise money for education with a dormant proposal to equalize school district funding.
The Senate gave a preliminary vote of 26-0 to SB255, which would freeze the statewide property rate and capture roughly $21 million for schools — and potentially more each year — through inflation.
But before that vote, the bill was substituted to include elements of SB80, which aims to supplement school districts with low property tax yields by creating, and lifting, a statewide funding floor.
SB80 passed the Senate in early February, but has remained untouched in the House amid concerns from educators that diverting resources to low-funded school districts would leave the education system as a whole with less ability to address rising costs.