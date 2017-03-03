Senate passes clean-fuel tax incentive

Utah lawmakers are hoping a $1.8 million tax break is enough to entice refineries here to produce cleaner-burning fuel.

Senators on Friday voted 24-1 in favor of SB197, which broadens a sales tax exemption for refineries that move toward production of tier-3 fuel, a classification of fuel based on strict emissions standards.

Generating tier-3 fuel within the state, bill sponsor Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said, is "probably one of the most important things that we can do to improve our air quality."

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said that most of the fuel used by Utah drivers is produced within the state at refineries located in Salt Lake and Davis Counties.