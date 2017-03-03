Man found dead in Zion Park may have fallen from Angels Landing Trail, park officials say

The body of a man who apparently fell to his death — possibly from the Angels Landing Trail — was discovered in Zion National Park on Friday morning.

Hikers came upon the man's body in Refrigerator Canyon, along the West Rim Trail, at about 8:20 a.m. Friday and called 911, park officials reported.

The individual was cold with visible signs of trauma that were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from the Angels Landing Trail, according to a news release.

Park Law Enforcement was dispatched to secure the scene, and a search and rescue team was assembled to recover the man's body. The West Rim Trail was closed at the Grotto from 8:30 a.m. this morning until 12:30 p.m.