Boy, 17, charged as an adult with killing Magan man during alleged gang-related drug rip-off

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Magna man last month during an alleged gang-related drug rip-off.

Isaac Nacdaniel Patton was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder for the Feb.16 slaying of Tristen Mogadam, who died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Prior to the shooting, Patton had contacted Mogadam's 16-year-old brother about buying some marijuana, charges state.

The brother told Patton to come to Mogadam's home at 3231 S. Julia Lane (8820 West), charges state.

Patton arrived at about 11 p.m. in a car with an unidentified male, a female and a driver, charges state.