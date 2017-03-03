New budget numbers show boost to public school funding

"Our schools and teachers must have the funding and resources they need to provide students with a first-rate education," Herbert said in a prepared statement. "My budget proposal included a 4 percent increase in the WPU, and I appreciate that the Legislature has adopted our recommendation."

School districts say a minimum 2.5 percent increase is needed to cover inflation in retirement and health care costs. The remaining 1.5 percent — roughly $45 million — can be used at the discretion of local administrators for salary increases or other priorities.

"To prioritize that new money for the WPU is just something that we're so grateful our Legislature has recognized," said Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews.

The education budget also calls for $10 million to build a Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind campus in Utah County, an additional $3 million for elementary reading software programs, $5 million to reimburse teachers for supplies and $2.6 million to cover educator licensing fees.

But the budget cuts the $400,000 for a pilot program called Peer Assistance Review, a training and mentorship initiative aimed at retaining teachers.

The program was adopted by the Salt Lake City School District, with administrators saying that 77 percent of participating teachers remained in their jobs after four years. Statewide, more than half of all new teachers leave the profession within five years.

"Our state, which is facing a crisis of teachers leaving the classroom, would benefit from expanding the PAR program, not cutting it," Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen said.

Matthews said the PAR program has been a "phenomenal" success. But she added that significant increases to the WPU provide unrestricted funding for districts to launch their own retention programs if they choose.

"Yes, we're disappointed to see that funding not there," Matthews said. "But we understand that investing in the WPU is really what is prioritized."

She said the proposed budget, and particularly the funding for classroom supplies and teacher licenses, show a good-faith effort by lawmakers to solve the state's teacher shortage.

"It begins to address those factors that are barriers for people entering into the profession and staying," he said. "It's certainly not the whole picture. But we appreciate the attention to some of those barriers."

