Appeals court affirms conviction of man who exploded pipe bomb at Salt Lake City library in 2006

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed the conviction of an Illinois man who detonated a pipe bomb at the downtown Salt Lake City Library in 2006 — an explosion that shattered a window but did not injure anyone.
Thomas James Zajac had claimed in his appeal that his defense counsel provided deficient representation, which prejudiced him during his 2010 trial.
But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said that prosecutors presented "overwhelming evidence supporting Zajac's conviction ... "
The decision by the three-judge panel stated that while Zajac's trial may have been "imperfect," there was "strong evidence from multiple, independent sources that supported the jury's guilty verdict."