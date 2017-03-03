Crash, fire interrupts TRAX Red Line service to UMed

Firefighters snuffed a small blaze that flared from a TRAX light rail line and nearby control shed Friday morning near University of Utah Hospital.

Salt Lake City Fire Department dispatchers confirmed that the fire stemmed from a 9:45 a.m. accident in which a vehicle struck one of the TRAX barrier arms at 1349 E. 500 South.

The flames were extinguished within minutes of crews' arrival, though power had to be cut to the station.

No injuries were reported, but Utah Transit Authority said the incidents resulted in the Red Line service being interrupted and a "bus bridge" being instituted to ferry riders around the site.