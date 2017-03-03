Utah man gets 15 years for manslaughter, up to life in prison for robbery

"He went there and shouldn't have had the gun obviously," Garcia's defense attorney, Neal Hamilton, said after sentencing on Friday. "That's why he plead [guilty] to it. He was completely reckless in what he did."

Third District Court Judge Royal Hansen sentenced Garcia to one to 15 years in prison for the second-degree felony manslaughter charge.

Hansen also sentenced Garcia to serve up to life in prison for an aggravated robbery charge. That stemmed from a September 2015 episode.

Garcia said he was driving a car when his passenger took out a gun and told a man walking by the car to give him money. After receiving $2,200 from the man, Garcia and the passenger took off before being stopped by police, according to court documents.

Hansen ruled that the sentences will run concurrently. Hamilton said Garcia had been raised in a gang lifestyle that he couldn't escape and asked Hansen for some leniency to give him a chance to change his life.

"People get in [prison] and get further entrenched in the gang lifestyle, even more than the outside," Hamilton said later Friday. "I asked for a concurrent sentence so that Damian could have a light at the end of the tunnel and have an incentive not to get further entrenched in this lifestyle that brought him here."

Garcia was already on probation for a September 2014 shooting that police said was also gang-related. That case took place while Garcia was still a minor and involved his mother, Lisa Egersdorf. Police said the mother and son were members of the same gang.

Hamilton said Garcia will serve at least seven years in prison.

