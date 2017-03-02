Man picks apart chimney to throw bricks at SLC police in 3-hour standoff

Police on Thursday spent three hours trying to talk a suicidal man off the roof of a house as he threw bricks at them before attempting to hang himself.

The man broke into a house across the street from Liberty Park and set four fires upstairs before heading to the roof.

At about 4:30 p.m., firefighters distinguished the blazes in less than two minutes, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorenson. Police officers evacuated the house, which had been divided into three apartments, she said.

The man holed up on the roof, picked apart chimney bricks and hurled the blocks at the first responders who were trying to talk him down, said Salt Lake City Detective Cody Lougy. Police negotiators tried to communicate by giving the man a phone, which he smashed with a brick.