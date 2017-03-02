Quantcast
Man picks apart chimney to throw bricks at SLC police in 3-hour standoff

By connect
Police on Thursday spent three hours trying to talk a suicidal man off the roof of a house as he threw bricks at them before attempting to hang himself.

The man broke into a house across the street from Liberty Park and set four fires upstairs before heading to the roof.

At about 4:30 p.m., firefighters distinguished the blazes in less than two minutes, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorenson. Police officers evacuated the house, which had been divided into three apartments, she said.

The man holed up on the roof, picked apart chimney bricks and hurled the blocks at the first responders who were trying to talk him down, said Salt Lake City Detective Cody Lougy. Police negotiators tried to communicate by giving the man a phone, which he smashed with a brick.

According to Lougy, the man talked about using methamphetamine earlier that day and said he intended to commit suicide.

Police closed off a block of 500 East while they tried to talk him down.

At 3:40 p.m., officers had received calls of a man running in and out of traffic near 2100 South and 700 East, and continual calls from drivers tracked the man moving north over the next hour, said Lougy.

The man resembled the description of the man on the roof, said Lougy, and officers "put two and two together."

After three hours of officers trying to talk him down, Lougy said, the man stripped down to his underwear and used his shirt to fashion a noose, then tried to hang himself. Officers pulled the man down from the roof and transported him to the hospital. The man, who Lougy says is in his 30s or 40s, was in critical condition.

