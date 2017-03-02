Attorney general’s office raids Utah stores suspected of hosting gambling machines

In an attempt to snuff out what investigators say is a wave of gambling machines that have popped up across Utah, the attorney general's office this week began raiding businesses suspected of hosting the machines.

Investigators from Attorney General Sean Reyes' office said Thursday they started a statewide investigation after city and county governments raised concerns about the machines.

Gambling is outlawed in Utah, and Leo Lucey, chief criminal investigator in the attorney general's office, said the office is looking into the company that's manufacturing and distributing the machines.

"Clearly the people that were distributing the machines, our theory and what we presented to the judge, was they were involved in criminal activity," Lucey said. "That was leading to other kinds of vice and criminal activity."