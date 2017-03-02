Quantcast
Attorney general’s office raids Utah stores suspected of hosting gambling machines

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
In an attempt to snuff out what investigators say is a wave of gambling machines that have popped up across Utah, the attorney general's office this week began raiding businesses suspected of hosting the machines.

Investigators from Attorney General Sean Reyes' office said Thursday they started a statewide investigation after city and county governments raised concerns about the machines.

Gambling is outlawed in Utah, and Leo Lucey, chief criminal investigator in the attorney general's office, said the office is looking into the company that's manufacturing and distributing the machines.

"Clearly the people that were distributing the machines, our theory and what we presented to the judge, was they were involved in criminal activity," Lucey said. "That was leading to other kinds of vice and criminal activity."

No charges have been filed related to the investigation. Lucey said search warrants were still being served "as we speak," and "that evidence will determine who ultimately will be charged."

"We're looking at the owners who are distributing those machines, some are out of the state of Utah [and] some are local," Lucey said. "As far as the individual markets, it would depend on their knowledge, what role were they playing. Were they profiting?"

He said his office began looking into the matter last summer after hearing about the problem from state representatives.

A 2015 City Weekly story noted machines that offered gumballs or gift certificates to players were popping up in Utah. Prosecutors told the paper at the time they believed it would be difficult to prosecute given the machines appeared to exploit a loophole in state law.

Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said by phone on Thursday the state's anti-gambling statutes are strong enough.

"Does it require a change in state law? We don't think it does," Thurston said. "We think state law is clear as it is. These activities are not allowed in our state."

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson

 

