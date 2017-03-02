Idea for runoff elections killed after Utah GOP reneges on deal

The Utah Republican Party last year vowed to drop its legal challenges of a new law that changed how candidates may qualify for the ballot — if the Legislature would fix a potential problem that could allow candidates in crowded primaries to win with small pluralities.

So Bramble drafted the bill that would have created a runoff election for primaries that had more than four candidates, with nobody achieving at least 35 percent of the vote. After it earlier passed the Senate, the GOP announced it was dropping its legal challenges.

But last Saturday, the party changed its mind — and decided to continue its appeals anyway. Since the party reneged on its part of the deal, Bramble said earlier this week that he would drop the plurality provisions the party had sought.

Disagreements have roots in a new law, SB54, that allows candidates to qualify for the ballot by collecting signatures, through the traditional party caucus-convention system, or both.

It was a compromise designed to short-circuit an effort by the Count Our Vote initiative to replace the caucus-convention system with a direct primary.

The Utah Republican Party fought SB54, contending the party should decide how to choose its own nominees. It lost cases before the Utah Supreme Court and federal district court, but has an appeal pending before the 10th Circuit federal court.

The watered-down SB114 still had some controversy on Thursday.

As rewritten, it would require candidates who plan to seek signatures to qualify for the ballot to file in the first week of January in an election year — to give time for signature-gathering —and those wanting to use the caucus-convention system to file in March after the Legislature adjourns.

Under current law, those who hope to collect signatures could file any time between January and March.

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, complained the change is sought only so incumbents can clearly see early if they have a challenger who may collect signatures, so they will know if they may need to do the same.

Several other members, such as McCay and Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said it would allow legislators not to check daily for months to see if they have a signature-gathering opponent, and would allow better focus on legislative work.