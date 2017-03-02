Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Judge discovers that jury instructions erroneously list an extra dismissed count

A jury on Thursday resumed deliberations in the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.
The jury of five men and three women was handed the Swallow case Wednesday afternoon, having heard 14 days of testimony from more than 30 witnesses. The panel deliberated for about three hours Wednesday before breaking for the evening.
Swallow is charged in 3rd District Court with nine felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of racketeering, bribery, accepting a gift, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.
Prosecutors had originally brought 13 counts against the former GOP politician, but have dropped four since resting their case a week ago.
If he is convicted of the remaining charges, Swallow faces a prison term of up to 30 years.
The latest from Day 15 of the trial:
11 a.m.
Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills took the bench because the jury had a question about which counts were dismissed.
The judge says the jury instructions contain an error, saying a count was dismissed that was not.
Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins reacted to the news by saying, "Uh-oh."
The instructions say Counts 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 were dismissed — but Count 4, a bribery charge, was not dismissed.
The judge is asking defense to try and craft a new instruction and then confer with prosecutors.
The jury now thinks one charge is in play that isn't, and they may have deliberated on charges that can't be considered.
—
9:30 a.m.
While waiting for the jury's decision, John Swallow has been joined by a couple of dozen family members, who all have gathered in a conference room adjacent to the courtroom.
