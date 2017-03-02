Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Judge discovers that jury instructions erroneously list an extra dismissed count

A jury on Thursday resumed deliberations in the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.

The jury of five men and three women was handed the Swallow case Wednesday afternoon, having heard 14 days of testimony from more than 30 witnesses. The panel deliberated for about three hours Wednesday before breaking for the evening.

Swallow is charged in 3rd District Court with nine felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of racketeering, bribery, accepting a gift, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors had originally brought 13 counts against the former GOP politician, but have dropped four since resting their case a week ago.

If he is convicted of the remaining charges, Swallow faces a prison term of up to 30 years.