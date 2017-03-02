Utah’s biggest political scandal ends with zero convictions as jury clears Swallow

"I'm speechless," Swallow said after he left a courtroom filled with elated, but weeping family and friends. "We're just so grateful, and the system did work."

He praised his defense team, expressed gratitude for a Constitution that protects the rights of the accused and said he was glad his struggle had come to an end.

As for what's next, Swallow said his focus would be on loving his family and the friends who had stood by him through the ordeal. "And to maybe get a good night's sleep for the first time in a couple of years."

The outcome was a dramatic end to the biggest political scandal in Utah history — one that mushroomed out of multiple investigations, including probes by the Utah House, the attorney general's office, the lieutenant governor's office and by state and federal criminal agencies.

Prosecutors brought criminal charges against Swallow, his immediate predecessor, Mark Shurtleff, and Shurtleff's so-called "fixer," Tim Lawson, but ultimately got nothing for the effort.

Shurtleff's case was dismissed last July. Lawson died a month later with charges still pending, and Swallow was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Shurtleff took to Twitter within minutes of his handpicked successor's victory: "#justice! #truthwillout! Shame on @SimGillDA and @fbi and Utah Dept of Public Safety for their #twistedjustice."

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he was disappointed in the verdict, but not the process.

"We needed to get this into the proper forum — that was the only way to get any closure on this issue," Gill said. "It was important to bring it to a conclusion."

Otherwise, he said, "it's not fair to the citizens ... or to Mr. Swallow."

The trial began Feb. 7. Over the 14 days of testimony, jurors heard from more than 40 witnesses and saw hundreds of pages of evidence, including phone, email and text messages, bank records, receipts and calendar entries. Among the witnesses were Swallow campaign workers, several Utah businessmen and former colleagues from the attorney general's office.

But prosecutors didn't get everyone they wanted on the stand.

Jeremy Johnson, a St. George businessman whose allegations of an elaborate bribery scheme set off the scandal, repeatedly refused to testify, citing his Fifth Amendment right.

Johnson, who is serving a federal prison sentence after a 2016 conviction on bank charges, was considered critical to the prosecution's case. His silence forced them to drop three of the 13 counts filed against Swallow.

That "did not help us," Gill conceded. "We would have liked that additional element ... that there was this behavior going on."