Abortion-reversal information bill heads to full Senate

A Senate panel on Wednesday advanced on a 2-1 vote one of the few abortion measures of this legislative session, sending HB141 on to the full Senate.

The measure requires medical providers inform a woman seeking a medically induced abortion that the process can sometimes be reversed midway through the process. Two drugs are involved in this type of abortion and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has issued a fact sheet that confirms that pregnancy will continue in 30 percent to 50 percent of cases where a woman takes only the first medication.

— Dan Harrie