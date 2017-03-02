A look at all the charges Swallow beat

Count 2 • Accepting a gift, a second-degree felony: Acquitted

Between June 1, 2010, and Oct. 31, 2010, Swallow allegedly used aircraft and a Lake Powell houseboat provided by Jeremy Johnson, who at the time was battling an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission of his online marketing company and soliciting Shurtleff and Swallow for help to ensure that the processing of online-poker payments was legal under Utah law. At the time, Johnson and his partners were processing millions of dollars' worth of poker money through now-defunct SunFirst Bank.

Count 3 • Receiving or soliciting a bribe, a second-degree felony: Acquitted

In July 2011, Johnson asked attorney Travis Marker for help in resolving a criminal case filed against him by the U.S. attorney's office for Utah. Marker met with Swallow multiple times about the case. In their final meeting, Swallow allegedly told Marker that if Johnson could provide about $120,000, there might be more options for resolving the matter.

Count 4 • Receiving or soliciting a bribe, a second-degree felony: Acquitted

In August 2012, Timothy and Jennifer Bell held a fundraiser that cost $28,000 for Swallow, then a candidate for attorney general, at their Salt Lake County home. Swallow made a call on the Bells' behalf to lobbyists for Bank of America, which was foreclosing on the couple's luxury home. The Bells received a loan modification, and Swallow allegedly told lobbyists that the state would withdraw its intervention in the Bells' lawsuit over the foreclosure.

Count 7 • False or inconsistent material statements, a second-degree felony: Acquitted

Swallow allegedly made false statements in two October 2013 interviews with the investigators hired by the Utah lieutenant governor's office. Some of the statements concerned gold coins that Swallow had received when he left Rawle's employment to become chief deputy attorney general, as well as other alleged "gifts or bribes Swallow solicited or received."

Count 9 • Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony: Acquitted