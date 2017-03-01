$5,000 reward after Utah cat shot by arrow, pellet gun

The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow and a pellet gun on the southeast edge of Salt Lake City.

Rescuers nicknamed the 4-year-old, orange tabby "Robin Hood" after he was found last week in Millcreek.

Salt Lake County Animal Services says it had an arrow in its neck and face wounds caused by a shot from a pellet gun.

Utah Humane Society spokeswoman Deann Shepherd said Wednesday she hopes the reward helps bring someone to justice for the inexcusable, torturous act of violence. She described the cat as a "brave little Robin Hood" who is recovering well. She says animal services officials told her the cat doesn't even seem to be aware he was shot by an arrow.