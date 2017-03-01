Watered-down UTA reform bill advances

Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill's sponsor, said changes were made to allow more focus on another provision it contained to create a state task force to study how to coordinate future funding — and possible tax hikes — for transit, highways, airports and other transportation projects.

It also will look at how transportation agencies should best be governed.

Harper said the task force can help show "where we need to be 10 years and 20 years down the road toward overall governance, funding and prioritization of projects" for both transit and highways.

The bill still includes some minor tweaking of UTA, including requiring that its citizens advisory board include at least some riders who use its bus and train services.

It also requires UTA to do a cost-benefit analysis on transit-oriented developments — and make them public — to show how the investments would benefit the public and improve transit service.

In such developments, UTA usually uses excess land at rail stations to partner with developers for projects designed to increase transit ridership. But audits have criticized sweetheart deals for some developers, including building large garages for their projects that sat mostly empty for years because of developer delays.

George Chapman, a board member of the UTA-watchdog Utah Transit Riders Union, testified, "We need a cost-benefit analysis. Many times I felt in the past UTA has not provided that…. We need evidence to the public of quantifiable, positive return on investment. This bill ensures that."

Testifying in support of the rewritten bill were the UTA, the Salt Lake Chamber and the Wasatch Front Regional Council, which performs long-range transportation planning.