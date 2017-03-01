Committee approves bill aimed at stopping ballot alphabet games

A rose may smell as sweet by any other name, but for political candidates the difference could swing an election.
That's the premise behind SB269, which would have the state elections office wait until after the candidate filing deadline to generate its randomized alphabetical order for ballot listing.
"The order a person appears on a ballot, especially in a nonpartisan race or in a primary, can affect the outcome of an election," said Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, the bill's sponsor.
Because the current practice sees the ballot alphabet released ahead of the filing deadline, Stephenson said, candidates are able to tweak their names for better positioning in the voting booth.