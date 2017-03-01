Committee approves bill aimed at stopping ballot alphabet games

He didn't name any specific officeholders, but it is widely suspected that alphabet gamesmanship occurred in last year's crowded Utah Board of Education District 7 race. That race saw incumbent Leslie Castle file under the name Leslie Brooks-Castle, and her challenger — and eventual winner — Carol Lear file under the name Carol Barlow-Lear.

"That happened in a number of elections this last year," Stephenson said.

State elections director Mark Thomas said his office was comfortable with the bill. But he noted that the current system of generating the alphabet before the filing deadline was in response to concerns that elections officials could manipulate the ballot order to favor individuals.

"Either way," he said, "we're probably going to get blamed if someone is second on the ballot."

He said the elections office uses an electronic randomization process to set the ballot alphabet, and will randomize the order several times before arriving at a final listing.

"We have someone pick a number out of a hat," he said. "It's like a double-randomization process."

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee voted unanimously in support of the bill, which will advance to the full Senate for consideration.

