Hatch pledges to back bid to recover religious texts from Russia

Six rabbis and a Mormon sat together around a wooden table in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

No, this isn't the setup to a bad joke.

Sen. Orrin Hatch met with the Jewish leaders as part of a yearslong effort to help recover religious texts — currently held by the Russian government — that the group considers sacred.

"Much like Utah's early settlers, our Jewish brothers and sisters are a record-keeping people who cherish the word of God and look to holy scripture as a source of identity and inspiration," Hatch said in a prepared statement. "As a person of faith myself, I was moved by their earnest desire to reclaim these religious records for the benefit of future generations."