Racketeer or innocent man? Jury deliberates John Swallow’s fate

The jury of eight — five men and three women after four alternates were sent home — deliberated from about 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., before going home for the night. Jurors will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

With one more charge dismissed on Wednesday, Swallow faces one misdemeanor and eight felonies, which include racketeering, receiving or soliciting a bribe, tampering with evidence, misuse of public money, obstructing justice and falsifying a government record. Three other charges had been dismissed after another star witness, imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson, refused to testify for the prosecution.

The charges stem from a period stretching from 2008, when Swallow was chief fundraiser for Shurtleff's campaigns, to 2013, when he succeeded Shurtleff as the state's top cop.

During closing arguments, attorneys summed up much of the evidence and witness testimony during four weeks of trial that began Feb. 7.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester hit hard on the role Shurtleff played in the alleged crime of racketeering, returning repeatedly to prosecutors' theory that Shurtleff led a triad composed of himself, Swallow and Shurtleff's late friend and "fixer" Timothy Lawson, who jointly operated a criminal enterprise.

The purpose, Burmester said, was to harvest money off of industries that might be on legal margins and subject to regulatory sanctions by offering "pay to play" assurances of friends in high places.

"The purpose of this organization, of this enterprise, was to advance the interests of its members both financially and politically," Burmester said.

Prosecutors have characterized Shurtleff as the leader, Swallow as the money guy and Lawson as the muscle, the one who went around telling people he was Shurtleff's Orrin Porter Rockwell, a legendary bodyguard and enforcer for early Mormon leaders.

Burmester also sought to bolster the credibility of Jenson, the state's first witness and on whose testimony the prosecution hung much of the racketeering charge. Jenson's restitution stemming from the 2005 criminal case was overseen by the Utah attorney general's office, and that gave Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson an opportunity to extort him for money, Burmester said.

Burmester said Jenson's payments to Lawson, and trips the three made on Jenson's dime to the luxury Pelican Hill beach resort in California, were "theft by extortion."

But Williams attacked the state's case as a "house of cards" that prosecutors had built on the ever-changing, unreliable narrative from Jenson — who was in the courtroom gallery Wednesday — and on the desperation of state and federal investigators who had launched their probe in 2012 only to have the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section (DOJ-PIN) turn them down.

Williams reminded jurors that many of the state's own witnesses undercut Jenson's testimony that he had paid for trips Swallow made in 2009 to Pelican Hill with Shurtleff and Lawson because he was being extorted by the trio for money and favors.

That included two of Jenson's civil attorneys, former campaign staffers, several assistant attorneys general and Shurtleff's former chief criminal deputy.

Williams also showed jurors a blown-up copy of the DOJ-PIN's letter to the Utah office of the FBI, which states that after a review of "the allegations of bribery and fraud schemes" investigated by agents that an initiation of criminal proceedings was "not warranted."

"This case didn't have wheels at the start," Williams said.