Man put on probation for trying to export rifles to Belarus

A United Arab Emirates man who admitted he conspired to export sniper rifles from the United States to Belarus has been sentenced by a federal judge in Utah to five years of probation.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson also ordered Kolar Rahman Anees Ur Rahman to forfeit more than $13,000 he sent to an undercover Department of Homeland Security agent as payment for the unlawful shipment of the weapons to the eastern European country.

Rahman, 47, was indicted in December 2015 with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, violating the Arms Export Control Act, smuggling goods from the United States and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to the four counts and was sentenced Jan. 30.