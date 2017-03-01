Police ask for help identifying man who groped women at Utah Walmart

The Unified Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in the groping of five women last week at a Walmart, at 4627 W. 900 East in Millcreek.

The sexual batteries began at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb.19 when a woman exited a stall in the women's restroom and a man came out of the stall next to hers, Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke said.

He said the man grabbed the woman, who fought back and broke free. The man then groped four other women as he made his way through the store, according to Lohrke.

After an employee tried to stop the suspect, he threw a bottle of beer at her, then broke through a sliding glass door to get out of the store, Lohrke said. There was no blood left behind, he said.