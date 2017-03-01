Huntsman ‘in the mix’ to be U.S. ambassador to Russia

Huntsman declined comment on Wednesday.

A posting in Moscow would put Huntsman in a challenging role as Congress begins investigations into Russia's potential role in the U.S. presidential election. American intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia attempted to sway the election in Trump's favor, a point the White House and Russian officials have disputed.

Trump's first pick for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned less than a month into the job after admitting that he misled the White House about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Trump had considered Huntsman as a possible secretary of state — along with one-time rival Mitt Romney — but settled on ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

The Huntsman family has done business in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, and Huntsman International LLC currently operates six businesses in the country.

Huntsman Jr. was involved in those business dealings in the 1990s until the patriarch of the family, Jon Huntsman Sr., withdrew his business when Russia slapped retroactive taxes and penalties on companies.

"Our intent was to create a microcosm of free-market activity in the Soviet Union," Jon Huntsman Jr., then-vice chairman of the Huntsman Group, told The Salt Lake Tribune in 1994. "Right now, the situation makes it too difficult to proceed. If the environment improves, we will look at it again."

Huntsman had urged Republicans to rally around Trump as it became clear he would be the party's nominee, though later suggested that vice presidential candidate Mike Pence should lead the ticket after a video of Trump making lewd remarks emerged.

He has viewed Russia with some skepticism.

During his short bid for the presidency in 2012, Huntsman said President Barack Obama's effort to reset relations with Russia is like a ""Potemkin village in which we pretend the Kremlin is more of a partner than it is, more of a democracy than it is, more respectful of human rights than it is, and less threatening to its neighbors than it is."

He argued for working with Russia for arms control but said the U.S.-Russian relationship should be viewed "with more objective eyes."

Editor's note: The Salt Lake Tribune is owned by Paul Huntsman, the brother of Jon Huntsman Jr.