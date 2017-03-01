Senate approves lifting ban on ‘advocacy of homosexuality’ in Utah schools

The Utah Senate gave near-unanimous approval on Wednesday to ending a state ban on the advocacy of homosexuality in public school sex education courses.

Senators voted 24-1 in favor of SB196, which replaces the homosexuality language with a restriction against advocating "premarital or extramarital sexual activity."

Utah law already restricts sex education to a format focused on abstinence and marital fidelity. But Adams has described SB196 as adding "belts and suspenders" to the law, while also decreasing the state's vulnerability to litigation after court rulings that legalized same-sex unions nationwide.

"Utah is abstinence-based," Adams said. "And the [school districts] are in control of their curriculum of choice."