Unusual idea floated: Help Utah schools by borrowing $1 billion for roads

The idea is to bond, or borrow, for $1 billion over four years, with a 15-year payback period. Harper said it would not exceed 50 percent of the state's constitutional debt limit.

The money would accelerate construction of projects already planned by the Utah Transportation Commission, which plans them out about five years in advance.

Harper notes that in past bonding efforts, lawmakers have earmarked projects themselves for such money. He said this approach would take politics out of which projects are funded, and would follow the transportation commission's procedures to prioritize them based on need and benefit.

He said looking at current plans, he believes the money could accelerate such things as improvements on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties.

Harper said plans call for the commission to bring back plans for how it will spend the money every year to the Legislature's Executive Appropriations Committee for approval, and to help publicize to the public where it is going.

Harper said he and others had asked the commission if it could accelerate projects, "and it came back with the current proposal."

He said a main reason to do this now are the benefits of not only speeding needed highway improvements, but using that to generate more revenue for the state in the long run.

"It will keep the construction industry going strong," he said. "It will provide additional jobs, additional revenue that will go into the education fund in the future…. It will basically broaden the economy so we can generate more revenue for needed services."

That comes as the Our Schools Now initiative is proposing to put on the ballot a $750 million a year income tax increase for education.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Gary Herbert have opposed that, saying higher tax rates may chase away companies and essentially kill the goose that lays golden eggs for the state. They have proposed raising revenue by possibly eliminating some tax credits, or collecting online sales tax.

And now that list includes bonding to accelerate highway projects to possibly also fuel growth in the economy.