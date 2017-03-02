Utah inmate ordered to stand trial for gruesome slaying of cellmate

On Aug. 10 at about 11:30 p.m., just before a routine cell check, Maez punched Corbett, slammed his head on the floor, stabbed him with a pen and cut him with a razor, testified Unified Police detective Brent Adamson, who investigated the slaying. The officer said Maez also told him about stomping a pen into Corbett's ear and that he had tried to stab Corbett's eye socket with a spork.

Adamson testified that Maez told him he strangled Corbett with a torn bed sheet, and that after the assault, he swallowed three pens, which X-rays confirmed.

Maez told Adamson that he stopped choking Corbett when he heard the door to the section open, about two minutes before the officers came to his cell.

Adamson testified that Maez also told him he hears voices, and a registered nurse at the prison, Karlene Tuimauga, confirmed that Maez took anti-psychotic medications.

Matthew Athey, an inmate from the neighboring cell, heard the assault through the vent, and said he heard Maez shouting that Corbett "shouldn't talk about my mother."

Athey said he also heard Corbett scream for help during the beating. Athey talked to Maez through the vent after the stabbing and before the choking and said Maez had asked him for advice.

According to his testimony, Athey told Maez to either get medical help or "finish it."

When officers checked the cell, they found Maez covered in blood and calmly holding a cup of tea, said Corrections Officer Christopher Facer.

Corbett was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Utah Chief Medical Examiner Erik Christensen testified that the strangulation killed Corbett, and that the other injuries wouldn't have been fatal on their own.

Inmates, medical personnel and Adamson testified that the cellmates had wanted to be separated because Maez had a problem with the nature of Corbett's crime, which involved the sexual abuse of a child.

But four corrections officers all testified they were unaware of any conflict between the cellmates or any request made by Corbett to move for safety reasons.

Responding to questions from the defense, Corrections Sgt. David Hallan said officers don't normally know medical information or the diagnoses of inmates.

"We watch their behavior," Hallan said, adding that if he saw something concerning, he would bring it up to the medical staff. Other than crisis intervention training a couple years ago, Hallan said he has never received special instructions for how to deal with inmates with mental health issues.

Defense attorneys argued this homicide should not be classified as "especially heinous" — one of two alleged aggravating factors, including causing a death in a correctional institution — because the objects Maez used were the only tools available to him and they only wounded Corbett superficially. But the judge said the "sheer volume" of wounds found on Corbett's body and statements Maez made to detectives after the incident were enough to convince her the classification was appropriate.